Redford Township — A Farmington Hills man is scheduled to be charged with setting a 62-year-old woman on fire, officials said.

The 63-year-old man is expected to be formally charged in a Redford Township district court Thursday, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The office has authorized charges of assault with intent to murder and aggravated assault against the man, it said.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge.

Authorities said Redford Township citizens flagged down a police officer at about 8:07 p.m. Saturday near a restaurant in the 25800 block of Seven Mile. They showed him a 62-year-old woman lying on the ground with smoke coming from her severely burned body, according to officials.

The woman was able to speak, and medics quickly transported her to a hospital, prosecutors said.

Police were able to determine the suspect and the victim both know each other and live in Farmington Hills, they said.

Investigators requested tips from the public to find the suspect, who was found and arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals.

