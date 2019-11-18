Motorists traveling northbound Interstate 275 will have to find a new route before reaching Ford Road, as a portion of the freeway is closed in Canton due to a crash.

Traffic stopped along Interstate 275 for a crash at Ford Road. (Photo: MDOT)

An alert from the Michigan Department of Transportation, sent late in the 10 a.m. hour, alerted drivers to the crash, whose severity is not immediately known.

MDOT's freeway cameras show police blocking off an exit on the northbound freeway, routing drivers to a detour. Southbound traffic has not been affected.

I-275 and Ford Road (Photo: MDOT)

