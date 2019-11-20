Grosse Ile — The Wayne County bridge over the Trenton Channel is expected to reopen Thursday, officials said.

However, unforeseen events or weather could cause the date to change, they also said.

“We are continuing to make progress with the repairs and are currently set to re-open the bridge on Thursday night,” Beverly Watts, director of Wayne County's Department of Public Services. said Wednesday in a statement. “We will continue to communicate any updates."

The Grosse Ile bridge was temporarily closed to vehicles at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 after an inspection found deck deterioration. The county performs annual inspections with regular maintenance monitoring of the bridge. Federal and state regulations require the county to inspect the bridge every two years.

Repairs began on Saturday. Officials said 10 steel plates are being installed to support beams that were identified for repairs.

County officials said the bridge will undergo extensive rehabilitation work next year, which will require it to be closed for an extended time.

The free bridge is one of two that connect Grosse IIe to the mainland. The privately owned Grosse Ile Toll Bridge is on the northern end of the island.

Grosse Ile is an island township of about 10,000 residents in the Detroit River, with its own school district and downtown area.

