Taylor — The Michigan Sugar Co. will close its Taylor-based sugar refinery plant, the company disclosed to the state earlier this month. The closure, expected to take effect in mid-February 2020, will affect 73 employees.

The heads-up from the company was filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or a "WARN" notice.

The facility to be closed is AmCane Sugar, at 21010 Trolley Industrial Drive in Taylor.

Lynnette Keller, executive director of human resources for the Michigan Sugar Company, filed the WARN notice with the state's Workforce Development Agency on Nov. 5; the agency received it officially Nov. 12.

Unionized employees at the facility are represented by United Food and Commercial Workers, Local 876.

Neither Keller nor the union could immediately be reached for comment.

