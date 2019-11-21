Hamtramck — A Hamtramck judge has dismissed both felony charges a school employee faced for alleged "inappropriately sexual contact" with an 18-year-old male student.

Ibrahim Aljahim faced two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Authorities allege that on Sept. 18, at the Oakland International Academy in Hamtramck, the suspect, who was employed as a student liaison, had inappropriate contact with the victim "on school property, during school hours."

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Aljahim on Sept. 21 with a felony that carried the possibility of life in prison.

But at a preliminary examination Thursday, Judge Alexis Krot of Hamtramck's 31st District Court dismissed the charges against Aljahim. Preliminary examinations are court hearings where a district court judge determines whether a suspect will stand trial.

Representatives from the school declined to comment Thursday on the dismissal of charges.

Maria Miller, spokeswoman for Worthy, said the prosecutor's office will "evaluate the preliminary examination transcript to determine whether an appeal will be filed in this case."

