Inkster — Michigan State Police are investigating the non-fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Westland man, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was walking west on Rosewood near Central when he was shot in the leg. A witness heard only one shot and saw the victim running toward Middle Belt, police said.

The victim called for an ambulance and paramedics transported him to a hospital where he was interviewed by detectives.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Michigan State Police at (734) 287-5000.

