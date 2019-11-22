Lincoln Park — A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being shot, police said Friday.

Officers were dispatched at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Dix Highway and Capital Avenue, according to authorities.

Police found the 3-year-old at the home with a serious gunshot wound. Medics transported the child to a hospital.

In a statement, Lincoln Park Police Chief Raymond Watters said it appears the child found the loaded gun in the home. He also said police would not release any more information until detectives finish their investigation.

