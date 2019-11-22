A three-day operation prompted the arrests of 44 fugitives and violent offenders wanted on myriad felony criminal charges in Detroit and Wayne County, federal officials announced Friday.

Most of the arrests in Operation Purge, a joint effort of the FBI's Detroit division with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Police Department, were for felony assault. Other offenses were unarmed and armed robbery, weapons violations and domestic violence.

Law enforcement analysts reviewed more than 2,300 warrants. They found 360 offenders were dead, 80 were already incarcerated and 384 lived out of state, the FBI said.

“The residents of the City of Detroit and Wayne County should not have to worry about violent fugitives roaming freely on their streets,” said Special Agent in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono, FBI’s Detroit Division. “The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to assist these communities to take back their streets and to help make our neighborhoods safe so that residents can go about their lives from fear of violence.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/11/22/feds-local-officers-arrest-44-operation-target-fugitives/4270301002/