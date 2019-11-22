Inkster — Michigan State Police said they arrested a man who was wearing a bulletproof vest after a traffic stop.

Michigan State Police said they arrested a man who was wearing a bulletproof vest and had a gun with the serial numbers removed after a traffic stop in Inkster. The man was a passenger in the vehicle. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

The man was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation, according to authorities.

Troopers approached the vehicle, spoke to the driver and were given consent to search the vehicle, officials said.

They said the vehicle's passenger had an odd, bulky appearance around his chest when he exited, police said.

Troopers searched the man and discovered he was wearing a bulletproof vest and had a loaded .22 semi-automatic pistol on him, they said. The serial number on the gun had been removed.

The man was arrested and he is being lodged at the Inkster Police Department's jail pending a review of his case by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/11/22/man-with-ghost-gun-wearing-body-armor-arrested-inkster/4269801002/