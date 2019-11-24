Wayne — A 26-year-old man died Saturday after his vehicle was struck by a train in Wayne at Venoy Road, police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:57 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Winifred Street, south of Michigan Avenue, but later learned that the crash occurred at Venoy Road, south of Michigan Avenue, police said. The driver was killed in the crash.

The accident remained under investigation.

