Van Buren Township — A 90-year-old Grosse Ile man died Friday, hours after he crashed a vehicle into a retention pond in Van Buren Township.

Police say the driver was headed south on Belleville Road just before 4 p.m. when his vehicle went off the roadway, hit a light pole, then a fire hydrant, before eventually crashing into the retention pond.

Family members told police they don't know why the man would be so far from home. The belief, said Lt. Kenneth Floro of the Van Buren Township Department of Public Safety, is that the man suffered a "medical issue" of some sort before the crash.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine his cause of death.

Van Buren Township firefighters pulled the man from the vehicle "before it completely submerged," and transported him to a hospital, where he later died.

