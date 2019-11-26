Canton Township — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday in a parked vehicle.

Officials are not releasing much information.

Chad Baugh, deputy director of the Canton Public Safety Department, said investigators are working with the county Medical Examiner's Office to determine the manner of death.

He also said detectives did not find any signs of foul play.

He said an officer on patrol came across the man's vehicle, which was parked in a Sam's Club parking lot on Ford Road near Interstate 275,at about 4 a.m. He saw there was someone unresponsive inside the vehicle, officials said.

Police forced their way into the vehicle to give aid to the man and discovered he was dead, they said. The man is believed to be about 43 years old.

