Lincoln Park — A Lincoln Park man is facing child abuse charges Tuesday in connection to the nonfatal shooting of a toddler who fired a gun and struck herself in the head, prosecutors said.

Steven Michael Johnston, 26, is facing three counts of second-degree child abuse, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The incident occurred at 1:34 p.m. on Nov. 19, when police were called to a shooting incident in a trailer on the 3070 block of Dix Avenue in Lincoln Park.

Johnston shared the home with his 29-year-old girlfriend, her 3-year-old daughter, and her two other children, ages 5 and 2.

The children were allegedly home and playing in Johnston's room, where he left an unsecured loaded handgun that the 3-year-old girl found and fired, prosecutors said.

Police found the girl in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

She remains at the hospital receiving treatment.

Johnston is expected to be arraigned at 10 a.m. Wednesday in 25th District Court in Lincoln Park.

