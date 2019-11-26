Livonia — Police arrested a man after a standoff Tuesday at a home near Interstate 275, officials said.

A court officer at 10:30 a.m. went to the home in the 16000 block of Blue Skies Drive to evict a tenant from a rental property, according to authorities.

The male occupant described as being in his 40s refused to obey the eviction order and leave the residence, police said. He allegedly fired a handgun at the court officer, who fled the scene and was uninjured.

Police set up a perimeter. Officers were able to negotiate with the man, who peacefully surrendered. He was placed into custody at about 12:15 p.m.

