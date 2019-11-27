Lincoln Park — A Lincoln Park man has been charged in connection with a 3-year-old shooting herself last week, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Steven Michael Johnston was arraigned Wednesday at 25th District Court in Lincoln Park on three counts of second-degree child abuse, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, investigators said in a statement.

The child remains in a hospital recovering from her head injury. (Photo: File photo)

Authorities allege Johnston left an unsecured loaded handgun in his bedroom at the trailer he shared with his 29-year-old girlfriend and her three young children on the 3070 block of Dix.

The children were playing there on Nov. 19 when the 3-year-old girl found the gun and fired it, prosecutors said in a statement. Police found her with a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics rushed the child to the hospital, where she continues treatment for her head injury, investigators said Wednesday.

Johnston, 26, received a $15,000 personal bond with a GPS tether.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 10. A preliminary examination follows a week later.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/11/27/lincoln-park-man-charged-child-abuse-3-year-old-shooting/4323719002/