Romulus — A Chinese citizen was denied entry into the U.S. earlier in November after customs agents said she was planning to obtain data on "sensitive technologies" and take it back to China.

On Nov. 14, a 29-year-old female traveling on an exchange visitor visa was questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Detroit Metro Airport, the agency said in a release.

During the woman's questioning, CBP said it was revealed she planned to use her visit as a research scholar to "probe U.S. companies for data regarding sensitive technologies."

The agency said that the woman also admitted to planning to take the data back to China to be implemented in proprietary processes.

“Intellectual property theft is a CBP trade priority,” Acting Port Director Robert Larkin said. “CBP Officers are on the frontlines to prevent the theft of intellectual property rights and I commend the officers for their diligent work to reveal this traveler’s true intention.”

The woman withdrew her application for admission and was returned to China, the agency said.

