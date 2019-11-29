A Livonia man has been charged following a standoff with authorities this week, city officials announced Friday.

James Fernandes was arraigned the day after a court officer tried to evict the 43-year-old on Tuesday from his rental home in the 16000 block of Blue Skies Drive.

James Fernandes, 43, of Livonia. Fernandes has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm. (Photo: Livonia police department)

Fernandes allegedly fired a handgun at the court officer, who was uninjured, investigators said in a statement.

Police surrounded the home as negotiators persuaded him to surrender peacefully.

Body camera footage that the Police Department released Friday showed his arrest.

Fernandes has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm.

Bond was denied. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in Livonia's 16th District Court, police said.

