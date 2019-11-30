Trenton Mayor Kyle Stack is being remembered Saturday as a "tireless champion" for her city after her sudden death Friday. She was 62, according to public records.

The Trenton Police Department confirmed that Stack died around 11 p.m. Friday after suffering a heart attack. She had just been reelected in November to her third, four-year term.

Kyle Stack (Photo: Facebook)

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans issued a statement Saturday, reflecting on Stack's contributions to the city and calling her passing "a great loss" for the county.

"She and I worked closely together on the redevelopment of the long abandoned McLouth Steel plant as well as improvements to Elizabeth Park and the nature preserve to strengthen Trenton and Downriver," Evans said in a provided statement. "I knew her to be a tireless champion for Trenton residents. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones as we mourn her passing."

Stack was first elected mayor of Trenton in 2011 and won reelection in 2015 and most recently, on Nov. 5, according to the city's website.

Prior to becoming the city's mayor, Stack served as Trenton's city clerk for 26 years and formerly in the city's parks and recreation office, making her first bid for mayor after retiring.

The Henry Ford Community College graduate had been a member of the Trenton Rotary Club and was its first woman president.

