Taylor police investigate report of a gun in high school
Taylor — Police in Taylor say school officials received information that a student may have brought a gun into Taylor High School on Monday, but a firearm has yet to be found.
The Taylor Police department issued a statement on Monday saying it already had a school resource officer inside the high school and will maintain an "obvious" presence during the day as a precaution.
"There is not a current confirmed threat and no firearm has been discovered," a statement by Police Chief John Blair said.
Both school and police official say they are investigating the matter.
