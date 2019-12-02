Taylor — Police in Taylor say school officials received information that a student may have brought a gun into Taylor High School on Monday, but a firearm has yet to be found.

Taylor High School (Photo: Google Maps)

The Taylor Police department issued a statement on Monday saying it already had a school resource officer inside the high school and will maintain an "obvious" presence during the day as a precaution.

"There is not a current confirmed threat and no firearm has been discovered," a statement by Police Chief John Blair said.

Both school and police official say they are investigating the matter.

jchambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/12/02/taylor-police-investigate-report-gun-high-school/2589036001/