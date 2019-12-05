LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Dearborn — An 18-year-old Detroit man has been arrested after police say he fled after allegedly carjacking a woman Wednesday night, officials said.

Dearborn police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to residence in the Tireman and Wyoming area on a report of a carjacking, according to Michigan State Police.

After a preliminary investigation, police say the female victim had come home from a casino and pulled into her garage, authorities said. A man appeared with a pistol and took her vehicle from her.

A description of the man, the vehicle and its license plate were broadcast to all law enforcement officers nearby, officials said.

A short time later, Michigan State Police troopers saw a vehicle matching the description, a white 2018 Jeep Compass, in the area of Joy Road and Livernois. Troopers pursued the vehicle for about a minute until they were able to stop the Jeep with an immobilization technique at Epworth and Cobb Place in Detroit.

Troopers and Dearborn police arrested a suspect and he was transported to the Dearborn Police Department to be held while awaiting charges.

