Detroit man arrested in Dearborn carjacking, police chase
Dearborn — An 18-year-old Detroit man has been arrested after police say he fled after allegedly carjacking a woman Wednesday night, officials said.
Dearborn police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to residence in the Tireman and Wyoming area on a report of a carjacking, according to Michigan State Police.
After a preliminary investigation, police say the female victim had come home from a casino and pulled into her garage, authorities said. A man appeared with a pistol and took her vehicle from her.
A description of the man, the vehicle and its license plate were broadcast to all law enforcement officers nearby, officials said.
A short time later, Michigan State Police troopers saw a vehicle matching the description, a white 2018 Jeep Compass, in the area of Joy Road and Livernois. Troopers pursued the vehicle for about a minute until they were able to stop the Jeep with an immobilization technique at Epworth and Cobb Place in Detroit.
Troopers and Dearborn police arrested a suspect and he was transported to the Dearborn Police Department to be held while awaiting charges.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments