Dearborn — An 18-year-old Detroit man has been arrested after police say he fled after allegedly carjacking a woman Wednesday night, officials said.

Dearborn police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to residence in the Tireman and Wyoming area on a report of a carjacking, according to Michigan State Police.

After a preliminary investigation, police say the female victim had come home from a casino and pulled into her garage, authorities said. A man appeared with a pistol and took her vehicle from her.

A description of the man, the vehicle and its license plate were broadcast to all law enforcement officers nearby, officials said.

A short time later, Michigan State Police troopers saw a vehicle matching the description, a white 2018 Jeep Compass, in the area of Joy Road and Livernois. Troopers pursued the vehicle for about a minute until they were able to stop the Jeep with an immobilization technique at Epworth and Cobb Place in Detroit.

Troopers and Dearborn police arrested a suspect and he was transported to the Dearborn Police Department to be held while awaiting charges.

Here is some of the dash cam from last nights incident. Great work by the troops and @DearbornPolice to take this person into custody without the suspect, victim, police or the public getting hurt. Once the suspect is arraigned we will release more information on him. pic.twitter.com/qKnxU3JO0M — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 5, 2019

