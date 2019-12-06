A 48-year-old Southfield woman was charged Friday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 40-year-old pedestrian from Detroit.

Chirin Kudeimati faces counts of reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death in the Wednesday incident that killed Najla Mateen II.

Authorities allege Kudeimati was northbound on Telegraph Road about 1:06 p.m. when her vehicle struck Mateen, who was in a crosswalk near the 23800 block of West McNichols. Kudeimati allegedly disregarded a red light and fled.

Mateen was pronounced dead at the scene. Redford and Detroit police investigated the incident. Kudeimati was expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.

