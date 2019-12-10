Huron Township — Huron High School students Tuesday were dismissed early because of a threat made over social media, police said.

Officials said school staff was made aware late Tuesday morning of the threatening social media post that mentioned violence and a weapon. The post was sent late Monday night to a person who does not attend school in the Huron School District.

Huron High School students were dismissed early Tuesday because of a threat made over social media, Huron Township police said. (Photo: Facebook)

School administration contacted police and after reviewing school emergency plans, officials opted to dismiss the high school's students at 12:20 p.m. as a precaution.

In addition to school being canceled for the remainder of the day, all activities scheduled at night at the building have been canceled.

Police said they will also have an increased presence at the district's other schools.

"It is important to understand that no threats of violence were directed at other school buildings," school officials said in a statement. "School is still in session in our elementary and Jr. High School buildings. Student safety is our primary concern, and we will continue to work closely with the (police) to keep our schools safe."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/12/10/huron-township-high-school-dismissed-social-media-threat/4385545002/