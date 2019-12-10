Livonia — Two parents from Livonia are facing charges related to the death of their 3-month-old daughter, officials said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Allen Abel, 46, and Kimberly Davidson, 40, with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse, both felonies, in the death in June of Makenna Abel.

Allen Abel (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Allen Abel is behind bars at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility for "technical violations" of his probation. Davidson has not been arrested.

On June 17, Livonia police responded to the 19300 block of Rensellor, said Lt. Charles Lister. That's north of Seven Mile and west of Inkster Road.

Lister said the baby died at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death as accidental from "position compression asphyxia with oral and nasal blockage," said spokesman Cas Miarka.

The medical examiner identified the baby as Makenna.

"It's the death of a 3-month-old infant in the custody of her parents, and we believe alcohol is a factor," Lister said.

Lister said the baby was in the care of "a pair of intoxicated parents" and referred further inquiries to the Prosecutor's Office, which declined to comment.

Abel took a plea deal for a two-year probation term in March 2018 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Michigan Department of Corrections records show.

Abel posted a "very high" blood alcohol level during a blood draw, just hours after the girl's death, leading investigators to believe he was "more than likely" intoxicated at the time of the incident, said Chris Gautz, a spokesman for the corrections department.

"Also, he got into a physical fight with his nephew at the funeral of his daughter when he (went) to get more beer" and the nephew confronted him about it, Gautz said.

Abel is serving a three-to-five year prison sentence on the original charge of operating while intoxicated, third degree. His earliest release date is July 2022; his full release date is July 2024.

A conviction on involuntary manslaughter could result in a prison sentence of up to 15 years. Second-degree child abuse could draw as much as 10 years.

"At the end of the day, they are going to be defendants in this case, but they are also grieving parents, so it's complicated," Lister said. "There's no winners in this case. It's a tragedy all the way around."

