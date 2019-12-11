Canton — A Waterford man has been charged in connection with an intentionally set fire at a home in February, officials said.

Jason Michael Wilkinson, 38, was charged Tuesday in court with second-degree arson, a 20-year felony, arson-preparation to burn a dwelling, a 10-year felony, and being a habitual offender-fourth offense, according to the Public Safety Department.

A judge set set his bond at $500,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Dec. 20.

Officials said they conducted a lengthy investigation into the fire and determined Wilkinson had been contracted to perform work on the residence located on Crestmont Drive in Feburary. They also said the home's owners were not home at the time of the fire, but suffered significant loss of property.

