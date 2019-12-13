Livonia — A Ypsilanti woman has made Livonia police officers' naughty list for stealing Christmas decorations from a hardware store.

The woman is accused of taking an inflatable snowman and other items from Hunt's Ace Hardware on Seven Mile near Farmington Road in Livonia at about 10:40 a.m. Dec. 3, officials said.

Xmas theft (Photo: Livonia Police Department)

Security cameras inside the store captured footage of the woman putting the stolen items in her purse and walking out of the store without paying for them, according to authorities.

Investigators were able to identify the woman and went to her house in Ypsilanti where they found the inflatable snowman on her porch, they said. She was not home, but her family members cooperated with police and they recovered the stolen decorations.

Police said they have submitted a request to the city's prosecutor for an arrest warrant for the woman for retail fraud.

