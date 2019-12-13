Plymouth — A Metro Detroit tattoo artist has been charged with having inappropriate sexual contact with a woman, officials said.

Alexander Boyko, 26, was arraigned Thursday on three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. A judge ordered him held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Friday.

The judge also forbade him from traveling outside of the state and tattooing women without supervision.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison for each count.

Police accuse Bokyo of having inappropriate sexual contact with a woman, now age 25, from April to June 2015 in Plymouth.

