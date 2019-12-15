Hamtramck — What started last Tuesday as the theft of a smart phone, at a Hamtramck cellphone shop, ended with a vehicular assault on the store clerk, police said.

The theft and subsequent crash took place Tuesday at a Metro PCS store on the 3500 block of Caniff.

Police say the suspect fled the store with a purple Samsung Galaxy S9 plus, which goes for about $500.

After the theft, police say the store clerk followed the suspect onto the street and watched as he entered a blue, 2005 Honda Accord, with a license plate number of 4LVD06-MI.

While fleeing, the suspect struck the store clerk head-on, and never bothered stopping, police said.

Police ran the plate and discovered the Accord had been stolen from Detroit.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 220 pounds, with medium to dark skin, with a goatee or mustache. He wore a black skull cap, a blue, gray and white Nike hoodie, blue and gray Nike sweat pants, and black and white Nike shoes.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to share what they know by calling 313-800-5269.

