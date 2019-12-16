Police ID victims in Redford homicide and suspect killed in shootout with cops
Redford — Police in Redford Township have identified the man killed in a shootout with Detroit officers who was suspected in a Friday double homicide as Louis Patrick Veal, 65.
Veal was killed Saturday afternoon on the Detroit's east side.
The day prior, Redford police responded to the 14300 block of Mercedes after reports of shots fired, the department said in a statement. They arrived to find two women, 18 and 49, dead from gunshot wounds.
The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims Monday as Lysa Blake, 18, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, and Dania Phillips, 49, who died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
After the shooting, Redford police say Veal fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.
Police say Veal was "known to both victims," as he lived in the home where the shooting took place.
The next day, police found the stolen vehicle in Detroit and Veal opened fire at officers, they said. They returned fire, striking Veal, who died en route to the hospital.
The medical examiner said Veal died from multiple gunshot wounds.
