Detroit — Northbound Interstate 75 near Gratiot has reopened after a crash left the freeway closed for 2½ hours, officials said.

All northbound lanes of the freeway were closed near Gratiot just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Buy Photo Emergency crews work to right an overturned semi at the I-75 NB / 375 NB / Gratiot connector, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

It appeared a vehicle has tipped over onto its side in a photograph taken by a Michigan Department of Transportation camera near the scene.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/12/17/crash-closes-nb-75-gratiot-detroit/2675318001/