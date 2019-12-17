NB I-75 near Gratiot in Detroit reopened after crash
Detroit — Northbound Interstate 75 near Gratiot has reopened after a crash left the freeway closed for 2½ hours, officials said.
All northbound lanes of the freeway were closed near Gratiot just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
It appeared a vehicle has tipped over onto its side in a photograph taken by a Michigan Department of Transportation camera near the scene.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/12/17/crash-closes-nb-75-gratiot-detroit/2675318001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments