The parents of a three-month-old Livonia girl were charged Tuesday in connection with the child's death six months ago.

Kimberly Davidson (Photo: Wayne County Prosecutor's Office)

Allen James Abel, 46, and Kimberly Marie Davidson, 40, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse in the June death of their daughter.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Livonia police were dispatched to a residence in the 19300 block of Rensellor around 5:13 p.m. June 17 on a report of an unresponsive three-month-old infant.

Medics transported the child to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Abel and Davidson created an "unsafe sleep environment" that resulted in the death of the infant girl, prosecutors allege.

Allen Abel (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Davidson turned herself in Tuesday, was arraigned and given a $20,000/10% bond. Her probable cause conference was scheduled for Dec. 26 in 16th District Court.

Abel faces a video arraignment scheduled for Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office said Tuesday that additional evidence will be presented at the parents' preliminary examination, which has not been scheduled.

