Plymouth Township — Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and a man found at a home early Tuesday, officials said.

Officers were called at about 6:45 a.m. to the 1400 block of C Drive near Ridge and M-14 in the township for a report of shots fired, according to officials.

They found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head sitting in the driver's seat of a parked minivan that had the engine running, police said.

The officers entered the home and found a man, 46, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators later learned the two were divorced and involved in litigation over child custody.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims until their family members are notified, they said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/12/17/plymouth-twp-police-investigate-shooting-deaths-woman-man/2676656001/