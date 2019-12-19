Northville — Two 17-year-olds from Detroit have been charged with stealing a car after breaking into vehicles and stealing valuables in Northville, officials said.

Michael Tolbert has been charged with motor vehicle theft, receiving and concealing stolen property, larceny from an automobile and breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Tolbert (Photo: Northville Police Department)

The other teen, Vantae Pitts, was charged with motor vehicle theft and receiving and concealing stolen property. One of the defendants received a $10,000 bond and the other $5,000. They are both scheduled to appear in court next Friday.

If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison for the motor vehicle theft charges.

Police said the two are accused of breaking into vehicles and stealing items on Dec. 7 in the parking lot of a Meijer store on Haggerty at Eight Mile. Investigators estimate the two stole more than $1,700 in goods, including a laptop and a cell phone, from vehicles.

Pitts (Photo: Northville Police Department)

After police arrived to respond to reports of the thefts, an unlocked car that had its keys inside was stolen, officials said. Security cameras in the parking lot captured images of the thieves.

Authorities distributed details and descriptions of two suspects.

Later, loss prevention staff at a Meijer in Livonia said they recognized the suspects and called police, who arrested Pitts and Tolbert. They also recovered the stolen vehicle, which was returned to its owner, according to authorities.

