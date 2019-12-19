Detroit — Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars was indicted Thursday on federal bribery charges and accused of helping a developer obtain city-owned properties in exchange for free work on his home and vacation chalet, including hardwood floors, a humidor, appliances and more.

The 33-count indictment was unsealed 10 months after the FBI raided Taylor City Hall and searched Sollars' home and chalet in a series of daring daylight raids.

Sollars was charged alongside real estate mogul Shady Awad and Jeffrey Baum, the Taylor community development manager.

Sollars, 45, was surrendering Thursday and is expected to make an appearance in federal court in Detroit.

The 37-page indictment chronicles a conspiracy spanning 2015 to this year that entangles the downriver politician's political campaign and features incriminating text messages and secret payoffs that included a $1,600 humidor — which Sollars demanded be filled with Cuban cigars.

Sollars and Awad were charged with seven bribery counts while the mayor and Baum were charged with 18 counts of wire fraud.

“The unearthing of allegedly blatant corruption at the top levels of government in the City of Taylor should disturb every citizen of our state,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement Thursday.

“Federal law enforcement will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute any public officials who chose their personal greed over their public oath.”

Sollars is the latest politician charged in a decade-long crackdown on public corruption by the FBI and other federal agencies. Since 2008, more than 100 politicians, union bosses, bureaucrats and police officers have been charged with corruption.

Sollars is accused of helping Awad's real estate development company Realty Transition obtain tax-foreclosed properties owned by the city.

In exchange, Sollars received thousands of dollars in cash, more than $30,000 in renovations to his home, more than $11,000 in renovations to his lake house near Cement City and more than $12,000 in new household appliances, according to the indictment.

That includes a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, a vacuum cleaner, and a clothes washer and dryer, hardwood floors at his cottage and on every level of Sollars’s home, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors cited numerous text messages in the indictment. In one, Sollars complained about the slow pace of free renovations at his cottage in July 2017.

In response, Awad urged an unidentified contractor to complete the project.

"My relationship with Rick is worth $1 million so whatever it takes I’ll pay for it," wrote Awad, according to the indictment.

