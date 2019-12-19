Livonia — Police are investigating a Wednesday night home invasion and shooting, officials said.

Officers were called at about 6:15 p.m. to a home in the 29000 block of Joy Road near Middle Belt for a report of a shooting.

The home's owner told them three males had entered his house without permission and assaulted him, according to authorities. He said they were 20 to 30 years old.

At some point, the homeowner retrieved his handgun and shot one of his assailants before being knocked unconscious. The three men were gone when the homeowner woke up.

A short time later, Michigan State Police troopers contacted the Livonia Police Department and told them they were investigating a report of a man matching the description of one of the Livonia home invasion suspects who was being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound, officials said.

State police said Wednesday a preliminary investigation showed the gunshot victim was a 24-year-old Inkster man. He had been shot in the abdomen and told troopers he was in the area of Glenwood and Central in Inkster when he was wounded. Troopers attempted to locate the scene of the shooting with canine units.

Livonia Police officers went to the hospital, interviewed the suspect and arrested him after he was discharged.

