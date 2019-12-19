Livonia — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Dec. 8, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened at about 2 p.m. in the 19000 block of Deering near Seven Mile and Inkster.

Several shots were fired at a house while the home's owners were away, according to authorities.

Footage of a vehicle from which the shots were fired was caught by a nearby security camera. The vehicle is described as an early 2000s blue Ford Taurus with what appears to be duct tape on the passenger side front bumper.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Livonia police detectives at (734) 466-2318 or email jayson.scarantino@livoniapd.com.

