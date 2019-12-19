Crews are working to clear a fuel spill after a train crash Wednesday night on Schaefer near Interstate 94 in Dearborn, Michigan State Police said.

The incident was reported at about 8:40 p.m., state police reported on Twitter.

"The fuel is spilling into the sewage system by the freeway," the tweet said.

Dearborn police at 11:30 p.m. said the freeway was open but the ramps remained closed until workers cleared the diesel fuel.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said east- and westbound Schaefer exits from I-94 were closed.

