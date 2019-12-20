Allen Park — Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who robbed a bank Thursday.

Allen Park police are looking for this man in connection with a bank robbery Thursday. (Photo: Allen Park Police Department)

The robbery happened at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Huntington Bank branch located on Fairlane near West Outer Drive.

Police said the man handed a teller a note demanding money. They also said he was seen in a pickup truck. Images of the man and his vehicle were captured by the bank's security surveillance system.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Allen Park Police at (313) 386-7800.

Police said the bank robbery suspect was seen in this pick up truck. (Photo: Allen Park Police Department)

