Michigan State Police arrested two people who led troopers on a chase Thursday night in Wayne County.

Police had been pursuing a U-Haul truck allegedly taken by two people whom Dearborn Heights police were seeking in connection with an assault, the agency said in a statement on Twitter.

When the troopers tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver kept going, according to the post.

The troopers "pursued the vehicle until both occupants fled the vehicle on foot," MSP said.

Both people were taken into custody and expected to be turned over to Dearborn Heights police, who did not release further details Thursday night.

State police were completing a warrant request for charges of fleeing and eluding as well as resisting and obstructing troopers, representatives said.

