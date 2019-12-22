Dearborn — A man died Saturday following a shooting in front of the Dearborn Police Department, authorities say.

The shooting occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. outside the department's headquarters on Michigan Avenue before Greenfield Road.

Police did not disclose if a suspect was arrested but said the scene was contained and there's no immediate threat to the community. No information on the victim has been released.

The shooting did not involve police and officials are investigating.

"Loss of life is always a tragedy for the entire community," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement.

