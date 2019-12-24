Delivery drivers hustle with last-minute Christmas gifts
Dearborn — It’s not just shoppers who faced a last-minute dash for gifts on Christmas Eve.
Local UPS drivers, helping out other workers pushing to meet delivery promises, unloaded packages destined for front porches all over Metro Detroit at a Kroger parking lot in west Dearborn on Tuesday.
“Yes, we will get all these delivered,” said Ken Navarre, who was coordinating the transfer of the packages among the five UPS trucks massed in the lot. “The sheer volume is amazing.”
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/12/24/delivery-drivers-hustle-last-minute-christmas-gifts/2743540001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments