Dearborn — It’s not just shoppers who faced a last-minute dash for gifts on Christmas Eve.

Local UPS drivers, helping out other workers pushing to meet delivery promises, unloaded packages destined for front porches all over Metro Detroit at a Kroger parking lot in west Dearborn on Tuesday.

Buy Photo Samantha Navarre, right, and other UPS drivers unload packages to be delivered for Christmas outside a Kroger store in Dearborn on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (Photo: Chris Rizk / The Detroit News)

“Yes, we will get all these delivered,” said Ken Navarre, who was coordinating the transfer of the packages among the five UPS trucks massed in the lot. “The sheer volume is amazing.”

