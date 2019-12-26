Dearborn — As Dearborn Fire Department firefighters approach their 12th hour battling a blaze on the city's east side, Chase Road is closed to traffic, the city announced via Twitter.

The area affected covers about a half-mile on Chase, from Warren to the north to Henn to the south.

While fire department staff could not immediately be reached for comment, an alert from a subscription scanner service says the blaze was reported on the 6700 block of Chase, south of Warren, in the 10 p.m. hour of Christmas.

The closure was announced by the police department in the 9 a.m. hour, and is expected to last into the early afternoon.

