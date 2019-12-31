Brownstown Township — A Detroit businessman admitted "I'm drunk" to police officers and had a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit when he was arrested in October, according to a township police report.

The incident involving Robert Carmack unfolded Oct. 27 outside Champions Sports Bar on Sibley in Brownstown Township. Officers had been stationed in the parking lot that night, monitoring activities during a Halloween party at the venue, according to a copy of the investigator's report.

Robert Carmack after his October arrest for suspicion of drunken driving. (Photo: Brownstown Township Police Department)

The report notes Carmack's blood results were 0.257, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08, shortly after his arrest.

Attorney General Dana Nessel on Dec. 20 charged Carmack with one felony count of operating while intoxicated third offense. The 60-year-old Woodhaven resident was arraigned the same day in 33rd District Court.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

Carmack's attorney, Edward Zelenak, said Tuesday he had not seen the report and declined to comment.

The three-page report obtained by The News notes Carmack exited the bar's front entrance after 2 a.m., and he was "unsteady on his feet, and nearly fell to the ground multiple times."

When officers approached, he had slurred speech and smelled of intoxicants. Officers instructed Carmack, who told them multiple times "I'm drunk," to call for a ride. He returned inside instead.

Minutes later, police wrote, Carmack walked out to his 2019 Chevrolet Corvette, got inside and started the car. Officers stopped and arrested Carmack who allegedly refused a field sobriety test. A blood test was later conducted after police obtained a warrant.

Carmack is due back in court Friday for a probable cause conference. His preliminary examination is set for Jan. 7.

Separately, Carmack is charged with multiple felonies in connection with a Detroit land deal in a case being handled by the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

Carmack is charged with false pretenses and uttering and publishing in connection with the 2016 sale of the 10-acre property at 7751 Melville St. in southwest Detroit.

Authorities contend Carmack never completed a $250,000 purchase of the site but used draft documents from 2007 to fraudulently represent that he owned the land before selling it. Carmack could spend up to 14 years in prison if convicted in that case.

Carmack's attorneys have argued that the case should be dismissed, citing evidence that Carmack got the deed to the property, and city officials had signed off.

The lawyers further contend the case against him is "vindictive prosecution." The auto shop owner has taken swipes at Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan with video footage displayed on billboard trucks and airplane banners.

Carmack hired a private investigator last year to trail Duggan and capture his comings and goings, including visits to a Novi condo, calling into question the mayor's relationship with a woman also captured in the video footage at the same location.

Assistant Genesee Prosecutor Patrick McCombs, who is prosecuting the case, argued against the dismissal, noting a district court judge "properly found probable cause" that a crime was committed and it has nothing to do with Carmack's stunts involving Duggan.

