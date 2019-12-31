The remains of a soldier from Hamtramck who was killed in the Korean War have been identified, the U.S. military said Monday.

This undated photo from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, distributed by Korea News Service, shows American combatants captured during the Korean War. (Photo: Anonymous, ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Army Pfc. John A. Shelemba, 19, had been reported missing in action July 20, 1950, while defending Taejon, South Korea. His body was recovered a month after the battle, but he could not be identified and was eventually buried as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

In October 2018, his remains were exhumed as part of efforts by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to identify all Korean War unknowns, and were identified in September 2019.

Shelemba will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a date to be determined. His personnel profile Shelemba’s personnel profile can be viewed at the website of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

