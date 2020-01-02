Man found dead in Inkster garage after report of gunfire
A man was found dead inside an Inkster garage Thursday evening by state troopers responding to a report of shots fired.
Troopers were called to the area of New York and Princess about 7:15 p.m. and found "numerous shell casings" scattered in the intersection, according to Michigan State Police.
During a check of the surrounding area, troopers discovered the man in a nearby garage.
No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 734-287
