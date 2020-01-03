Romulus — Detroit Metropolitan Airport is extending its program that allows non-ticketed visitors to enter the post-security side of the McNamara and North terminals, officials said.

The so-called DTW Destination Pass program has been extended indefinitely, they said.

“We’ve received a tremendous response to the DTW Destination Pass program,” Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority, said Friday in a statement. “We understand that our facility is more than just an airport — it is a place where memories are made."

The airport launched the program as a pilot in October.

"One participant of the program shared with us that she was able to bring her 3-year-old nephew to the airport to greet his parents and see airplanes for the first time," Newton said. "He loved it! It is a pleasure to offer everyone a chance to experience DTW and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Under the program, a limit of 75 visitor passes are given out each day. The passes can be used between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

To participate in the program, visitors to the airport must apply for a pass through its website. Applicants will receive an email notification advising of their approval status. If approved, applicants will receive detailed instructions electronically. All participants must submit to the same security regulations as passengers boarding an aircraft.

