Romulus — Security screenings at a Detroit Metropolitan Airport terminal were briefly stopped Sunday after a father and his child walked through a barricade without being screened, an airport official said.

The security checkpoint at the North Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus was temporarily closed Sunday after a man bypassed security with his child without being screened.

Following the alleged breach, airport authority police officers located the father and the child, taking the father into custody and escorting the child back to the security checkpoint, said Lisa Gass, airport media relations manager.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, a man was dropping off the child at Detroit Metropolitan Airport's North Terminal, Gass said. The pair walked to a security checkpoint, the father allegedly removed a barricade in front of a closed metal detector station, and the two walked through without being screened.

Transportation Security Administration officers, who operate security checkpoints in American airports, contacted airport authority police, who then quickly located the father and his child, Gass said.

The father was taken into custody for breaching security and is expected to be ticketed and released, Gass said.

Security screenings in the North Terminal were stopped for a short time, Gass said. Security screening resumed around 5:30 p.m.

