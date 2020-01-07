Livonia — An 80-year-old Livonia woman died Tuesday in a two-car crash that sent two others to the hospital, police said.

The incident occurred at 10:35 a.m. in the area of Farmington Road south of Eight Mile.

Officers said an initial investigation indicated that a vehicle, occupied by the woman and another Livonia resident, was exiting the Pinebrook Office Park when it was struck.

Their vehicle was struck by a car traveling northbound on Farmington Road driven by a 47-year-old Westland resident, police say.

All occupants were taken to a local hospital, where the woman later died from her injuries.

Police did not release names or conditions of the other passengers but said the crash is being investigated by the Livonia Police Department's Traffic Bureau.

