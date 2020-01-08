Highland Park city hall, district court closed due to 'building problems'
Highland Park — A building problem has closed Highland Park's city hall and the 30th District Court on Wednesday, the Wayne County suburb announced.
Rescheduled court dates were to be posted on the front door of the building at 12050 Woodward, per a statement from the office of Mayor Hubert Yopp. Employees were told to report to their supervisors.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/01/08/highland-park-city-hall-district-court-closed-due-building-problems/2842412001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments