Highland Park — A building problem has closed Highland Park's city hall and the 30th District Court on Wednesday, the Wayne County suburb announced.

Highland Park city hall (Photo: Google)

Rescheduled court dates were to be posted on the front door of the building at 12050 Woodward, per a statement from the office of Mayor Hubert Yopp. Employees were told to report to their supervisors.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/01/08/highland-park-city-hall-district-court-closed-due-building-problems/2842412001/