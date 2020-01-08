Detroit — Former Wayne County treasurer Raymond Wojtowicz has died, officials said Wednesday.

"Today, I was saddened to hear of the passing of former Wayne County Treasurer Raymond J. Wojtowicz," Eric Sabree, the county's current treasurer, said in a statement. "In 2011, (he) gave me the opportunity to work under his leadership in the Treasurer’s Office. My condolences and prayers go out to (his entire) family during this difficult time."

Wayne Co. treasurer Ray Wojtowicz, right. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans also commented on the retired official's passing.

"I am saddened to hear of the passing of former Wayne County Treasurer Raymond Wojtowicz who admirably served our 43 communities for nearly 40 years, including his beloved hometown of Hamtramck," Evans tweeted. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wojtowicz family at this difficult time.”

Alisha Bell, chair of the Wayne County Commission, described Wojtowicz as "dedicated" to his job.

"He was a dedicated fiscal steward, overseeing billions of county tax dollars during his long run as Wayne County Treasurer," bell said in an emailed statement. "He was a steady and stabilizing hand, helping guide Wayne County through some very tough financial times during his tenure."

Wojtowicz retired as county treasurer Dec. 1, 2015, after nearly 40 years in office. He was 86 at the time. A Democrat, he was last elected county treasurer in 2012. He also served as mayor of Hamtramck.

