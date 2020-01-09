Foul play not suspected in fatal Harper Woods house fire
Harper Woods — One person is dead after a house fire early Thursday morning in the eastern Wayne County suburb Harper Woods, authorities said.
The fire took place about 1:20 a.m. at a house in the area of Country Club and Canton, south of Vernier and east of Interstate 94, the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the home, and called for backup. Firefighters from Grosse Pointe Woods and Grosse Pointe Farms responded to the second and third alarms.
While fighting the fire, officials discovered the victim's body. That person's identity, as well as their cause of death and the cause of the fire, are all undetermined in the early hours of the investigation, but police say foul play is not suspected.
